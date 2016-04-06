While Tim Bete has been a writer for much of his life, he only started writing poetry after he entered his fifties and began spending a significant amount of time in silent prayer. The more time he spent in silence, the greater the ease he had writing poetry. In a way, Tim’s poems are his prayer journal. His desire for a deeper prayer life led him to become a member of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites.

Tim's poetry has appeared in Presence: A Journal of Catholic Poetry, the Poet and Contemplative Blog of the Discalced Carmelite Friars (Province of St. Therese), CatholicLane.com as well as in his first book of poetry, The Raw Stillness of Heaven. He is also Poetry Editor for IntegratedCatholicLife.org and former director of a national writers' workshop at the University of Dayton—a Catholic, Marianist university.



Tim's essays have appeared in several editions of the Amazing Grace anthology series (Ascension Press), Chicken Soup for the Soul, the Christian Science Monitor, CatholicExchange.com and many magazines, including Writer's Digest and Tenkara Angler. He is also author of In the Beginning…There Were No Diapers, a book of essays on the mysteries of parenting (Ave Maria Press).

Tim often trades poems with his oldest daughter, who is a Dominican Sister. He says she is the best writer in the family. He is currently finishing up his second book of poetry, Wanderings of an Ordinary Pilgrim.