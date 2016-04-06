POETRY
Wanderings of an Ordinary Pilgrim (available in Kindle & paperback)
While on a pilgrimage with his family, poet Tim Bete decided not to take along a camera but rather a notebook. He jotted down thoughts, ideas and images that struck him while traveling through Portugal, Spain, France and Italy. He wrote a handful of poems during the pilgrimage and after returning, meditated upon the pages of the notebook until they became additional poems. Some of the poems are about places Tim visited, while others were simply inspired by Scripture and prayer during the journey. As he reflected on his longer pilgrimages, many of his ordinary, routine pilgrimages came to mind—things such as his commute to work each day and the slow passing of seasons. Like the disciples on the road to Emmaus, we meet God as much on the road as at our destination.This book of poetry will provide an experience of our most-loving God, who is even more excited about journeying to us than we are to Him.
Reviews
"Simply incredible! As someone who has arranged Catholic pilgrimages for three decades, I can confidently say Tim captures the deeply personal and transformational journey that is a pilgrimage. These beautiful poems illustrate the quiet transformation that only a pilgrimage can ignite. Reading this book will deepen your connection to God."
-- Milanka Lachman, LCHS, President & Owner, 206 Tours
"In Wanderings of an Ordinary Pilgrim, his second collection of poems, Tim Bete shows us with his sly, self-effacing humor and authenticity, a music in search of the deeper meaning of things to be found in focusing on the ineffable mystery of God. What I especially love about these poems is the way in which this ordinary pilgrim, as he describes himself, keeps circling back to the God who, surprise of surprises, was there all along. Consider, for instance, the way the Risen Christ waits for the disciples at the dawn of the day there on the Sea of Tiberius, having prepared a breakfast of fish and bread for them, and how they first make sure to count every one of the 153 fish they have caught, and that only because they followed their master’s advice. Fish first, then the mystery of the Christ waiting for them there on the beach. Whether it’s this, or a bunch of kids walking into a chapel where a Father waits, or a mother’s house on the Cape, or looking for some quiet in the midst of the incessant noise of the day, or an errant son returning to his father, here is a poet who returns us again and again to the God who really matters."
-- Paul Mariani, poet and biographer, is an emeritus professor of English at Boston College and winner of the John Ciardi Award for Lifetime Achievement in Poetry
"Tim Bete’s 'Wanderings' take the reader across a landscape of sensation and memory both of everyday occurrence and Catholic sacramental life in a language deeply familiar to Catholic Christians but refreshingly elevated for non-Catholics as well.
Through this volume’s four sections, Bete brings 'a backpack full of questions' through departures from the familiar, to journeys into the ancient European Christian sites to sojourns in the snowy landscapes and immigrant-built churches of America, and finally to the returns as a father reunited with his children.
Here are the metaphors of God’s accompaniment with each of us through our days and wanderings, ever present to us as his will unfolds in the mundane and graced time that itself is a gift. These poems from an insightful poet sensitive to the movement of the Spirit in the world, and his journey to know God’s will for his life, provide 'fodder for prayer' and a reason to contemplate our own pilgrimage."
—Matthew Gambino, Director, CatholicPhilly.com
The Raw Stillness of Heaven (available in Kindle & paperback)
Through poems about prayer, conversion and faith, Tim Bete shares his search for God—a search that is common to each of us. Somewhere in the intersection of holy silence and the struggles of daily life, God appears: in a winter evening walk, in the smell of incense at church, in a blue patio chair, in the Sacrament of Confession. More than a collection of poems, this book is a prayer journal—a glimpse into the faith journey of the poet.
Reviews
“Beautiful and very accomplished. There's a spareness about the language and a quietness which makes these poems excellent vehicles for reflection and prayer. We need God’s stillness in the world. These poems really contain His silence.”
— Sally Read, poet and author of Night’s Bright Darkness
“In this collection of beautiful and soul stirring poems, the reader will discover a means of transport into the center of the human encounter with God…For those who appreciate good poetry, this will be a very enjoyable read. But even more so, for those who seek in poetry an encounter between the interior and the eternal, this collection will serve as fair passage.”
— Mark Danis, OCDS, co-host of the Carmelite Conversations radio program
"Gorgeous Catholic poetry."
— Leslie Lynch
"If you are Catholic and think that you do not like poetry, this book will change your mind."
— W.R. Rodriguez. author of The Bronx Trilogy
"You have touched my heart, mind and soul with your unique prayerful poems in a way I can't describe."
— Sheila Buska, author of Paul's World
HUMOROUS ESSAYS
In The Beginning...There Were No Diapers (paperback only)
If you can change a diaper in an airplane lavatory. . .
If you can recite "The Cat in the Hat" by heart . . .
If you find cookie crumbs in your pocket ...
then you're a parent who'll get a good laugh--and inspiration--from "In the Beginning ... There Were No Diapers." Tim Bete understands that in the midst of the challenges of parenting there's always a chance to smile and recognize the miracle of the youhg life that is yours to care for. His real life stories will make you laugh out loud and they'll fill you with a sense of gratitude to God for this marvelous calling.
Drawn from his beloved column, "Where I Live," each story is an insightful and uplifting lesson in parenting. With self-effacing humor and a playful sense of fun, Bete helps you to smile and relax to enjoy parenting a little more, and to worry a little less.
Reviews
"Tim Bete is the funniest man on earth when it comes to capturing the thrills and spills of life with kids. From potty training with M&M's to Dad's Service Center, I laughed out loud. In the Beginning... is the best clean, down to earth and gunniest book I've read in years.
— Jodie Lynn, syndicated parenting columnist and author of Mommy-CEO
"This is a wonderful book filled with humorous insights into parenting from a Father's perspective. Although it's written this way—it is a delight for both Dads AND Moms to read. The author knows the value of Mom AND Dad. The book is great to pick up and read a chapter at a time -- but I bet you can't put it down after just one!"
— Carla Hoff, ChristianMom.com
"Tim's brand of humor is infectious— pick up his book and you'll find your mood improved and your perspective on parenthood and family life refreshed! This is a greate gift book, but purchase it for yourself as well."
— Lisa Hendey, CatholicMom.com
