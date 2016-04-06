"In Wanderings of an Ordinary Pilgrim, his second collection of poems, Tim Bete shows us with his sly, self-effacing humor and authenticity, a music in search of the deeper meaning of things to be found in focusing on the ineffable mystery of God. What I especially love about these poems is the way in which this ordinary pilgrim, as he describes himself, keeps circling back to the God who, surprise of surprises, was there all along. Consider, for instance, the way the Risen Christ waits for the disciples at the dawn of the day there on the Sea of Tiberius, having prepared a breakfast of fish and bread for them, and how they first make sure to count every one of the 153 fish they have caught, and that only because they followed their master’s advice. Fish first, then the mystery of the Christ waiting for them there on the beach. Whether it’s this, or a bunch of kids walking into a chapel where a Father waits, or a mother’s house on the Cape, or looking for some quiet in the midst of the incessant noise of the day, or an errant son returning to his father, here is a poet who returns us again and again to the God who really matters."

-- Paul Mariani, poet and biographer, is an emeritus professor of English at Boston College and winner of the John Ciardi Award for Lifetime Achievement in Poetry