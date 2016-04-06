Reviews

“Beautiful and very accomplished. There's a spareness about the language and a quietness which makes these poems excellent vehicles for reflection and prayer. We need God’s stillness in the world. These poems really contain His silence.”

— Sally Read, poet and author of Night’s Bright Darkness



“In this collection of beautiful and soul stirring poems, the reader will discover a means of transport into the center of the human encounter with God…For those who appreciate good poetry, this will be a very enjoyable read. But even more so, for those who seek in poetry an encounter between the interior and the eternal, this collection will serve as fair passage.”

— Mark Danis, OCDS, co-host of the Carmelite Conversations radio program

"Gorgeous Catholic poetry."

— Leslie Lynch

"If you are Catholic and think that you do not like poetry, this book will change your mind."

— W.R. Rodriguez. author of The Bronx Trilogy



"You have touched my heart, mind and soul with your unique prayerful poems in a way I can't describe."

— Sheila Buska, author of Paul's World