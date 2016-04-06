#1 Amazon best-seller!
Wanderings of an Ordinary Pilgrim (available in Kindle & paperback)
While on a pilgrimage with his family, poet Tim Bete decided not to take along a camera but rather a notebook. He jotted down thoughts, ideas and images that struck him while traveling through Portugal, Spain, France and Italy. He wrote a handful of poems during the pilgrimage and after returning, meditated upon the pages of the notebook until they became additional poems. Some of the poems are about places Tim visited, while others were simply inspired by Scripture and prayer during the journey. As he reflected on his longer pilgrimages, many of his ordinary, routine pilgrimages came to mind—things such as his commute to work each day and the slow passing of seasons. Like the disciples on the road to Emmaus, we meet God as much on the road as at our destination.This book of poetry will provide an experience of our most-loving God, who is even more excited about journeying to us than we are to Him.
The Raw Stillness of Heaven (available in Kindle & paperback)
Order from Amazon in paperback or Kindle formats. The book is also available from Amazon in these countries: United Kingdom / Canada / Australia / Germany / France / Japan / Italy / Spain
Book description
Through poems about prayer, conversion and faith, Tim Bete shares his search for God—a search that is common to each of us. Somewhere in the intersection of holy silence and the struggles of daily life, God appears: in a winter evening walk, in the smell of incense at church, in a blue patio chair, in the Sacrament of Confession. More than a collection of poems, this book is a prayer journal—a glimpse into the faith journey of the poet.
Reviews
“Beautiful and very accomplished. There's a spareness about the language and a quietness which makes these poems excellent vehicles for reflection and prayer. We need God’s stillness in the world. These poems really contain His silence.”
— Sally Read, poet and author of Night’s Bright Darkness
“In this collection of beautiful and soul stirring poems, the reader will discover a means of transport into the center of the human encounter with God…For those who appreciate good poetry, this will be a very enjoyable read. But even more so, for those who seek in poetry an encounter between the interior and the eternal, this collection will serve as fair passage.”
— Mark Danis, OCDS, co-host of the Carmelite Conversations radio program
"Gorgeous Catholic poetry."
— Leslie Lynch
"If you are Catholic and think that you do not like poetry, this book will change your mind."
— W.R. Rodriguez. author of The Bronx Trilogy
"You have touched my heart, mind and soul with your unique prayerful poems in a way I can't describe."
— Sheila Buska, author of Paul's World
Tim reads a poem from Wanderings of an Ordinary Pilgrim, which also appeared in Presence: A Journal of Catholic Poetry 2019
Reviews
"Simply incredible! As someone who has arranged Catholic pilgrimages for three decades, I can confidently say Tim captures the deeply personal and transformational journey that is a pilgrimage. These beautiful poems illustrate the quiet transformation that only a pilgrimage can ignite. Reading this book will deepen your connection to God."
-- Milanka Lachman, LCHS, President & Owner, 206 Tours
"Tim Bete shows us with his sly, self-effacing humor and authenticity, a music in search of the deeper meaning of things to be found in focusing on the ineffable mystery of God. What I especially love about these poems is the way in which this ordinary pilgrim, as he describes himself, keeps circling back to the God who, surprise of surprises, was there all along...here is a poet who returns us again and again to the God who really matters."
-- Paul Mariani, poet and biographer, is an emeritus professor of English at Boston College and winner of the John Ciardi Award for Lifetime Achievement in Poetry
"Tim Bete’s 'Wanderings' take the reader across a landscape of sensation and memory both of everyday occurrence and Catholic sacramental life in a language deeply familiar to Catholic Christians but refreshingly elevated for non-Catholics as well...These poems from an insightful poet sensitive to the movement of the Spirit in the world, and his journey to know God’s will for his life, provide 'fodder for prayer' and a reason to contemplate our own pilgrimage."
—Matthew Gambino, Director, CatholicPhilly.com
Tim talks about Catholic poetry on the Carmelite Conversations podcast
Follow Tim on social media