Larry’s very precarious endeavor

From Jim Newcombe

I doubt that Larry would ever have imagined that someone would be writing a book about him, and I’m not sure he would have been in favor of the idea, but as I think further about, it, I can see that it makes perfect sense.

Larry would be primarily interested, I’m quite sure, in highlighting how with openness to God’s grace anything is possible, and he would be the first to admit that God decided to intervene directly in his life at a specific point in time, and Larry made some decisions that few practical men would make. Not only did he leave a secure job, but he went to work in a very insecure situation working for a parish in a part of the country where the Catholic faith from all external appearances seems to be dying. A director of religious education in a parish is only likely to last as long as the pastor remains in that parish. There is no unemployment insurance if the job ends, and saving for retirement would be all but impossible with a family of 4 children. It is also not easy for parishes in this area to pay a living wage for a family, so credit must be given to Fr. Campoli for taking on that obligation. Finally, what about the cost of providing for the Catholic education of the children as they become older? These are some of the thoughts that come to my mind as someone who is in the business of trying to help people do financial planning. Larry’s decision made no sense, practically speaking.

Larry had a very generous benefactor who was willing provide funds for the Catholic education of the children and many other things over the years, but how many men would have the humility to accept such a gift from a friend? As I reflect more about the precariousness of Larry’s decision to go to work for our Lord, I notice one of the first attributes of many saints. They are willing to give up what most of us would consider everything in exchange for a very precarious endeavor, if they believe the Lord requests it, but in this case, Larry had a wife and children to consider, which increased the risk even more. I think we can also learn much about Larry and Maureen’s relationship as we reflect further on the initial decision to make such a radical change. Without Maureen’s full support, this venture would have been impossible, and I am sure Larry would not have gone in the direction he did without her full support since for Larry, family was the most important priority after serving our Lord. Finally, as I think about this just from my male perspective in the type of society we live in, I don’t think I would have had the humility to propose such a venture to my wife, because pride might have caused me to conclude that I would not have been able to provide adequately for my family, but Larry must have been able to perceive even at the beginning that our Lord was going to take care of everything, so as it turned out, Larry’s family was far wealthier in so many ways than most families, not just spiritually, but in all the exciting things they were able to do together.

My family first met Larry and Maureen when we began traveling from Keene, NH to Our Lady of Czestochowa in Turners Falls around 1993. We thought they were parishioners there, but in fact they belonged to two parishes, Our Lady and Blessed Sacrament. Actually, they also attended 7AM Mass frequently at Our Lady of Peace. How unusual! They actually had two sets of collection envelopes. I eventually realized that Larry’s idea of belonging to the church was much more expansive than mine, and was not limited to one parish, or even to the deanery for that matter.

It was not long before I found myself working with Larry on any number of endeavors, usually involving fundraising for seemingly impossible projects. In fact almost all of the major projects Larry and I assisted with ultimately collapsed. We watched Mariamante Academy implode, we watched Holy Trinity School go from over 200 students to less than 50 before the Diocese had to close it. Larry was so determined to have Catholic education in Franklin country that he and Joseph Milano, now a seminarian, started yet a 3rd school, Divine Mercy Academy, which also had to close, leaving a debt to the major benefactor which we are still paying off. There are some that think the stress from this last endeavor may have been what took Larry’s life.

What caused Larry to persevere in all of the apostolates he was involved with when the prospects for success seemed so bleak? One gift Larry had, which I really appreciated, was a great sense of humor. Larry and I were involved with a number of people, who had very challenging personalities, and at times it was frustrating but he was always able to laugh about some of these situations in retrospect. I think that kept both of us going. My involvement with Larry and the projects we worked on together only represented a percentage of everything else Larry was doing, since he also was responsible for religious education in two parishes, for helping couples prepare for marriage, etc. all activities that I was not involved with. I honestly don’t know where Larry found the time to prepare for everything and then implement it, but he had a way with people, and he was successful in engaging the assistance of many people to help with everything, since he believed it was of even greater benefit to them to be able to assist.

I think one of the gifts of the Holy Spirit is efficiency. This may not be dogmatic, but I have never seen a more efficient person than Larry. Whenever the Gentlemen of St. Joseph were going to hold a communion breakfast, Larry handled the food logistics, organized the kitchen and service crew, and even created and helped sell the tickets. I assumed Larry had some sort of printing press over at Blessed Sacrament, because he is the person everyone went to when they needed tickets created for any event.

Larry also organized the busses for the pro life March in Washington every year. This came to include a separate bus which would also take students from Trivium school, which is an hour east of us. Each trip required many things to go flawlessly because he was responsible for numerous teenagers and adults, and he did not want anyone to be lost forever in Washington, D.C. He had kits organized including maps to the Metro station from the end of the March, rosaries for everyone, and he organized candy to be handed out at various points along the journey. He also had us say the decades of the rosary in 5 languages since we had some international students, and others who spoke various languages. These pilgrimages to Washington were like a mini World Youth day, and I believe the impact they had on the young people will bear much fruit.

By now, it is probably obvious that two of Larry’s greatest passions were Catholic education for the young, and the pro life cause, both battles which we appear to be losing as a country. On the other hand, there is another arena, and this is family life and parish life. This is where real Catholic education, and real pro life work occur. This is where my family and Larry’s family really got to spend some quality time. We had many get togethers, some of which involved many people from our parish, and other times it was just a small group. We got to share our worries, and joys, our concerns for our children, and our parishes. Larry was inevitably involved in helping with the grilling of hamburgers and hot dogs no matter many how many people were around, but then we usually got to play some volleyball or cool off and relax in the pool.

As I think about the way Larry served his family, I realize in many ways, that he was among the wealthiest of all people. They lived modestly within their means, yet they travelled all over the world on World youth days, parish pilgrimages, and sometimes just the usual family vacations which create such great memories for the children. He loved to go to Boston Red Sox games. Much of this was made possible by the generosity of others, but again Larry really believed that people need to be given an opportunity to be generous, and that those who give generously are rewarded spiritually in this life and the next. How few people think this way, or could gracefully be the recipients of this generosity. This is why I am sure that Larry was able to be so generous with his time and talents. He used every gift God gave him to the maximum because he was truly free.

Larry had long ago discovered another secret, the secret of attending Mass daily and going to confession frequently. We used to discuss this since I had received the same gift from my wife, who was a daily communicant even before I met her, and long before I became a Catholic. We discussed the impossibility of carrying all of the burdens of life in this world without the grace of those two sacraments. Larry and I were both blessed with jobs which allowed for this luxury, with wives who would simply never consider missing daily Mass or frequent confession, and with priests who generously made these sacraments available.

One of the legacies Larry left, in my opinion, is the increase in the holiness of the priests and laypeople in our deanery, as a result of his and Maureen’s example. Today is Divine Mercy Sunday, and our deanery is the only deanery in the Diocese that gets together and has special services for this event. We also have a major deanery event for the feast of the Assumption in August. I know that Larry was partly responsible for the idea of doing spiritual things together as a deanery. These events are preceded by confessions heard by all of the priests prior to the services. I believe that in order for priests to live out their vocations, they need holy families to support them, and to set an example. Without such families, priests could easily become discouraged. Larry became an intimate friend of his pastor, and I know that both benefited spiritually from this deep friendship. Larry also was very close to my pastor, Fr. DiMascola. When there are families striving for holiness, each parish becomes more like a family since we are all in this together. The two together will produce holy children, and this is what will turn things around. All of the children who have gone to Washington for years to the pro life March, with the accompaniment of priests from some of the parishes, are going to be open to life, and eventually we will outnumber those from the culture of death. I think Larry realized this, so he was determined to keep moving forward, organizing the buses each year, showing up on Good Friday in front of the abortion clinic in Springfield with his family and friends, organizing large groups of us to attend the mother’s day Mass Citizen’s for life dinner in Agawam every May, etc.

Larry had a beautiful life while working hard for our Lord, and I believe he was truly happy despite the many crosses he had to carry, especially the last one. As a guy, I know how difficult it seems to be to have intimate relationships with other men. We are just not comfortable in this way. Larry found a way to break through this by using mundane events like the annual yard sale next to Holy Trinity School, which he invited me and other men to assist him with each year. As we moved the junk in and out of the building, we had time to chat, to catch up on things, and often to have spiritual discussions. None of this could happen without the inevitable Dunken Doughnuts coffee which Larry always insisted on paying for. I could write a book just on Larry’s relationship with Dunken doughnuts coffee, and how no other option would do, no matter where we were, or how inconvenient it may have been, except possibly the Turners Falls Cumberland Farms, which had some flavored coffee which Larry seemed able to accept.

I think the comfort I always felt around Larry, and which he went out of his way to cultivate, prepared me for one of the last intimate conversations we had. Larry and Maureen were at our home with some others, and we are all sitting out by the pool. I had moved my chair closer to the edge of the pool to watch some of the younger children, and Larry moved over next to me and started a conversation quite directly. I’m sure he could guess what I may have been thinking. It was quite likely he was going to die within the year, barring a miracle. “Jim, he said, I am not at all afraid to die”. He then went on to explain it a bit further. I don’t even remember what he said, only that he broke the ice, more to make me comfortable with him, and to assure me that I need not worry, and of course I was worrying. That was so typical of him. I am out by the pool area now using this time before the Divine Mercy events to work on these notes, so it is all still fresh in my mind.

Providentially, Cynd and I were at Larry’s home when he passed away. It was not planned, but I just happened to be coming home from work late, and I don’t even remember exactly why Cyndi called me on my cell to see if I could meet her at the Filault’s house. I don’t think Cyndi was aware that this was to be Larry’s last night. Joseph Milano, Nancy Faller, Nancy Staelens, Larry’s children, Maureen, and some other friends were there, and people were praying some decades of the rosary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet. It became clear as the evening progressed that Larry wasn’t doing well, and he asked us to find Fr. Campoli, who has having dinner with Arlene Ashby, who had terminal cancer. I was the one who talked with Fr., and he wanted to know if he had time to wrap up his meal and take Arlene home, but I told him he needed to come immediately, which he did. Arlene was with him. Fr. Campoli went to Larry’s bedside, heard his last confession privately, and then we just began praying. Fr. Tim was in tears, as we all were, and before long, Larry breathed his last breath. What a gift from God to be able to die in one’s own home beside your beloved pastor, with your wife, children, and friends surrounding you.

For some reason, our Lord took Larry early, but the fruit of his good works and prayers will certainly continue to manifest itself over time. I never expected to be alive, in the same community, and in continual contact with a person who I believe is already a saint. I don’t think I could have ever visualized what a Saint is like from just reading about them. Yes we had mother Theresa, and John Paul II, both alive at the same time, but then we had Larry Filiault, who I think is typical of the kind of Saints required in this age. Ordinary people, doing ordinary things, but doing them in companionship with our Lord, who is not concerned about immediate success, but just wants to be in intimate friendship with us, and what better way to do this than to receive Him every day at Mass, and then go off to work a yard sale for Pro Life with some Dunken Doughnuts Coffee and some close friends, all with our Lord present as well?