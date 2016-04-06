Tim Bete • GrayRising.com

HomePoemsBooksAbout TimPoetry submissionsFavorite poetsContact

Tim Bete • GrayRising.com

    • Where God Hides

       

      Between the inhale and the exhale
      lies a house where God dwells.

       

      He rests in the lull after
      the prayer and before the amen,

       

      and curls up in the darkness
      between the match strike and the flame.

       

      He reclines in the crevice
      made by gently-held hands

       

      as well as in the instant
      between eye-close and kiss.

       

      Sometimes He hides in the furrows
      among ripples on a pond

       

      or in the head of a candle snuffer—
      yellow glow turned to smoke.

       

      Even a ubiquitous God
      has His favorite hiding places

       

      where He prefers to spend time
      while he’s also everywhere else.

      Get new poems from Tim and discounts on future books sent to your e-mail box.

    • St. Dominic’s Patio Chair

       

      I have spent hundreds of hours
      praying in the blue patio chair
      in my office—across from the bookcase

       

      filled with rolls of duct tape and fishing
      gear and a tub of spackling paste. Plastic
      mesh pulled tight between powder-coated

       

      metal arms and legs—arms just far enough
      apart so my elbows don’t touch them
      when my hands are folded in my lap.

       

      Hands lie nestled one inside the other,
      fingers never intertwined; bare feet
      shifting back and forth on the carpet

       

      like grazing animals, until they find
      their perfect spot. Is it a paradox
      to find my sweet Lord’s presence

       

      in a place designed for drinking beer
      between games of cornhole? I wonder
      if the chair misses its compatriots, exiled

       

      outside in the rain around the umbrella
      table. Perhaps it is they who think
      the indoor chair has been exiled.

       

      St. Dominic surely would have included
      my chair in his nine ways of prayer,
      had he sat in it for only a few minutes—

       

      inserting the chair sitting position between
      standing erect with arms outstretched
      and reaching towards heaven like an arrow.

       

      When I get to Heaven and find
      a place prepared for me, I hope
      that place has a blue patio chair,

       

      for there are times when I imagine
      worshiping God for all eternity
      sitting in this chair. And I hope

       

      in Heaven, I meet St. Dominic
      so he can try my chair and comment
      how comfortable it is and how his

       

      elbows don’t touch the arms, as I watch
      his feet graze the floor before settling in.
      But for today, the chair and the bookcase

       

      and the rain outside are mine, as I sit
      with the Lord, my soul resting
      in a chair disposed to prayer.

      One Thing Remained

       

      Thumbs pressed firmly on his eyelids,
      fingers wrapped over his ears,
      while the crowd rustled and murmured
      amid the sweat and dust.

       

      Why had he answered, “yes,” when asked,
      “Do you believe I can do this?”
      He didn’t know if he really believed
      or simply had a desperate longing—

       

      if there was even a difference
      between the two. For seventeen years
      he had grasped at straws; deceived
      by both physicians and Pharisees.

       

      When the stranger said, “Let it be
      done for you according to your faith,”
      the man wondered if it was mercy
      or if he was being mocked for his lack

       

      of conviction; having so often been taunted.
      Memories swelled—dreams of the torrent
      of light that might again fill his body.
      With eyes still shut, he feared hope—

       

      as the years had taught him to fear it.
      Yet only one thing remained: To open
      with even the smallest scrap of trust,
      expecting brilliant blaze or enduring night.

      God Whispers

       

      When I told you My love was so great
      that I wanted to spend eternity with you,

       

      I didn’t mean an eternity at some far-off time,
      as if everlasting life was a clock wound

       

      by your death. Eternity began the day
      I conceived your soul—on that day,

       

      I unfurled within you, long before your birth;
      long before you first saw the world.

       

      Yet you forget our eternity is well underway,
      squandering our time as you imagine me

       

      in some far-off place, aloof and hidden.
      From your conception, no time will ever separate us;

       

      not a second of your earthly life or thereafter.
      You always have been and always will be

       

      Mine.

      Hanger Shirts

       

      Each year before school started, mother led
      him to the store, through the men’s department,

       

      past the boys’ clothing to the back room
      with the faded cardboard sign that said:

       

      Irregulars.

       

      He didn’t know what made him irregular—
      perhaps it was the birthmark on his left leg

       

      or the cowlick of hair he had to smash down
      with water each morning before the bus came.

       

      Heaps of clothing lay tangled in large gray bins,
      not possessing the common courtesy to line up

       

      for easy inspection on wooden hangers.
      Some pieces tried to escape over the bin edges

       

      and onto the floor, as if not even the shirts
      and pants wanted to associate with him.

       

      His mother plunged her arms deep
      into piles of cloth, like a scuba diver hunting

       

      for sunken treasure, trying to find a pearl
      that had gone undetected by other shoppers.

       

      As she grumbled, “awful button holes”
      and “horrible seam stitching,”

       

      he anxiously raised his eyes to see
      if any of the other customers had noticed

       

      he was irregular—the sign suspended
      from the ceiling like a lighthouse beacon,

       

      warning the richer families to stay away.
      He knew it was too much to wish

       

      for a hanger shirt: a shirt neatly pressed
      and arranged by size on a shiny metal rack.

       

      He had once asked his mother about hanger shirts
      but she had just shot him a look he knew meant

       

      he should be quiet and forget that question.
      Standing in front of the clothing bin, his head

       

      bowed, all thought of hope and hangers
      slipped away until a pair of pants hit him

       

      in the ribs, pressing his pendant Crucifix
      into his chest—the form of one irregular boy

       

      leaving its impression on another. And he heard
      his mother say, “Try those on in the fitting room.”

    © 2019, Tim Bete