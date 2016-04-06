St. Dominic’s Patio Chair

I have spent hundreds of hours

praying in the blue patio chair

in my office—across from the bookcase

filled with rolls of duct tape and fishing

gear and a tub of spackling paste. Plastic

mesh pulled tight between powder-coated

metal arms and legs—arms just far enough

apart so my elbows don’t touch them

when my hands are folded in my lap.

Hands lie nestled one inside the other,

fingers never intertwined; bare feet

shifting back and forth on the carpet

like grazing animals, until they find

their perfect spot. Is it a paradox

to find my sweet Lord’s presence

in a place designed for drinking beer

between games of cornhole? I wonder

if the chair misses its compatriots, exiled

outside in the rain around the umbrella

table. Perhaps it is they who think

the indoor chair has been exiled.

St. Dominic surely would have included

my chair in his nine ways of prayer,

had he sat in it for only a few minutes—

inserting the chair sitting position between

standing erect with arms outstretched

and reaching towards heaven like an arrow.

When I get to Heaven and find

a place prepared for me, I hope

that place has a blue patio chair,

for there are times when I imagine

worshiping God for all eternity

sitting in this chair. And I hope

in Heaven, I meet St. Dominic

so he can try my chair and comment

how comfortable it is and how his

elbows don’t touch the arms, as I watch

his feet graze the floor before settling in.

But for today, the chair and the bookcase

and the rain outside are mine, as I sit

with the Lord, my soul resting

in a chair disposed to prayer.