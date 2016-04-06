Epilogue

Tom and I were going to meet for lunch when I was in Greenfield in July 2012 but he never showed up. His cancer and treatments had left him tired and forgetful. He was much weaker. Tom was unable to reply to my emails after that and I wasn’t able to see him again. I received updates from Jenn and other family members during the rest of 2012 and 2013. My e-mail conversations with Tom ended almost as abruptly as they had started.

In the first week of April 2014, I was on a business trip to Washington DC. While I was there, I visited the Vietnam War Memorial to find Captain Walker’s name for Tom. I wasn’t prepared for the emotions I experienced at the Memorial. I cried both for all those who died as well as all those, like Tom, who lived. It was an experience I will never forget.

I emailed the photos to Jenn, who printed them out for Tom. Tom was quickly reaching the end of his life. Tom smiled when he saw the photos. Jenn knelt at his bedside and told Tom that I loved him. Tom said, “I love that boy. He loves veterans.”

Jenn told me it wouldn’t be long before Tom died and I sent one last email to him, through Jenn. I wrote, ” If you think it would bring comfort to Tom, please share the following Psalm with Tom. Psalm 121 was a blessing given to a soldier going on a campaign or someone embarking on a formidable journey. Tom has been on many formidable journeys in his life. As he prepares for this final one, I hope he will see that it has been the Lord who has brought him through all the journeys in his life and he can rely on the Lord to lead him through this final one, too. While I may not get to see Tom again before he dies, please let him know it will seem like only a short time before before I see him again in Heaven.”

At this point, Tom wasn’t talking much and could not take stimulation. Jenn offered to read the email to Tom but he said he couldn’t take it in. Jenn told him, “Tim says he loves you and will meet you in heaven.” Tom told Jenn he will be waiting for me.

Tom died peacefully on April 15, 2014. He was 65.

Before he died, Tom told a hospice worker that he had suffered from PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) for his entire life. He always tried to keep it well hidden. He also shared that he experienced a lot of hatred when he returned from Vietnam. Finally, he shared that he had significant exposure to Agent Orange. There were many things that Tom needed to share but had difficulty verbalizing.

While Tom wasn’t able to read Psalm 121 before he died, I share it here because it was the last email I sent to him. I know Tom died peacefully because he believed that the Lord guarded his coming and his going both now and forever.

Psalm 121

I raise my eyes toward the mountains.

From whence shall come my help?

My help comes from the LORD,

the maker of heaven and earth.

He will not allow your foot to slip;

or your guardian to sleep.

Behold, the guardian of Israel

never slumbers nor sleeps.

The LORD is your guardian;

the LORD is your shade

at your right hand.

By day the sun will not strike you,

nor the moon by night.

The LORD will guard you from all evil;

he will guard your soul.

The LORD will guard your coming and going

both now and forever.

On Tuesday, April 22, 2014, Tom received a service with full Military Honors at the Massachusetts Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, in Agawam, Mass. It was especially moving when the American plag was presented to Tom’s oldest daughter with the words, “This flag is presented on behalf of a grateful nation and the United States Army as a token of appreciation for your loved one’s honorable and faithful service.”

When I compiled all of the above emails, there were a few I was unable to find. I may have mistakenly deleted them. One was about a conversation Tom and I had regarding the soldiers at Jesus’ crucifixion and the words Jesus spoke to them. I wrote the poem, below, about that conversation. I think it’s a fitting way to end this tribute to Tom and all veterans.

A soldier’s peace

“For I too am a person subject to authority, with soldiers subject to me.

And I say to one, ‘Go,’ and he goes; and to another, ‘Come here,’ and he comes.”

— The Centurion in Matthew 8:9

“When they came to the place called the Skull, they crucified him and the criminals there, one on his right, the other on his left. Then Jesus said, ‘Father, forgive them, they know not what they do.’”

— Luke 23:33

Perhaps a day no different from many others

Criminals to be punished; work to be done without thought

Each condemed like the rest, by authority unseen

Why then these nine words of forgiveness spoken

To those who knew not they needed forgiveness

Who were only going when told to go

And coming when told to come?

Words of forgiveness for soldiers througout time

In every war, just or unjust

In every country where battles rage

In every heart of those who fought

Words spoken as a gift for all soldiers to hear

Not understood in the moment; only later

As memories force themselves into daily thoughts

Memories of pain for which no sense can be made

Memories that never fade, regardless of passing time

Of deeds completed and witnessed and even undone

Memories that kill love, relationship, peace and hope

As did bullets and bombs their brothers in arms

Emotions that paralyze

A flood that cannot be contained

Only erased through Heavenly forgiveness

“Father, forgive them, they know not what they do”

Words for all those who fought for peace

While forever sacrificing their own

And when it is time to join those who fell during battle

Those they loved and still love with all their heart

Mercy will lead to where no memories of war exist

The Lord will once again say those words

Soldier, you are loved

Soldier, be at peace

Soldier, you are forgiven